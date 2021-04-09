AEW has announced several matches for Monday’s “Dark: Elevation” episode, which premieres at 7pm ET on YouTube. The current card is being billed as 4 main events.

The show will see Best Friends (Trent, Chuck Taylor) team up for the first time since Trent returned from his injury. They will face Cezar Bononi and Ryan Nemeth. JD Drake is advertised to be in the corner of Nemeth and Bononi, while Kris Statlander and Orange Cassidy will be with Best Friends.

Elevation will also see the new team of Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky in action against Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss.

Stay tuned for more on AEW Dark and be sure to join us on Monday for coverage. Below are matches announced for the show as of this writing:

* Brandon Cutler vs. Penta El Zero M with PAC and Rey Fenix

* Thunder Rosa vs. Diamante

* Best Friends with Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander vs. Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi with JD Drake

* Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky vs. Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss