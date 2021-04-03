AEW announced new matches for its first-ever non-televised event, The House Always Wins, at Daily’s Place on Friday, April 9.

After being on the receiving end of an attack from former Nightmare Family members on Wednesday’s Dynamite, Cody will face Aaron Solow in a Duuuval Street Fight.

Rhodes was originally scheduled to face Ethan Page in singles competition, but Page has been moved to a Battle Royale to determine who will face AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin in the main event of that night’s show.

Below is the rest of the current lineup:

* Darby Allin (c) vs. Battle Royale winner (AEW TNT Championship)

* AEW World Tag Team Champions the Young Bucks & Brandon Cutler vs. Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix)

* Cody Rhodes vs. Aaron Solow (Duuuval Street Fight)

* AEW World Champion Kenny Omega & Michael Nakazawa vs. Matt & Mike Sydal

* AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida, Tay Conti (with Dark Order), and Red Velvet vs. The Bunny (with Matt Hardy), Nyla Rose (with Vickie Guerrero), and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (with Rebel)

* Jade Cargill will be in action

* Jurassic Express & Dante Martin vs. The Pinnacle (with Wardlow)

* Eddie Kingston vs. Cezar Bononi

* Battle Royale for TNT Title shot in Main Event: Lance Archer, Scorpio Sky, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks, Ethan Page, Butcher, Blade, Dustin Rhodes, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, 10, and Colt Cabana

* Orange Cassidy will be in action

You can also check out the full special announcement video below: