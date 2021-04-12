Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of AEW Dark: Elevation, which airs every Monday at 7 PM EST on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to give your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

– Opening intro package then Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight welcomes us to another episode of AEW Dark: Elevation.

Zack Clayton vs. Preston “10” Vance (w/-1)