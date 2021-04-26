Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of AEW Dark: Elevation, which airs every Monday at 7 PM EST on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to give your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

* AEW “Rising Star”: Leyla Hirsch

* FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) (w/Tully Blanchard) vs. The Hughes Brothers (Terrell Hughes & Terrence Hughes)

* Ryan Nemeth vs. Ryzin

* Amber Nova & Diamante vs. Leyla Hirsch & Ryo Mizunami

* Orange Cassidy vs. Dean Alexander

* VSK vs. Nick Comoroto

* Tesha Price vs. Kris Statlander (w/Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy & Trent)

* Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray vs. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster)

* Matt Sydal (w/Mike Sydal) vs. Joey Janela (w/Sonny Kiss)

* Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky vs. Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & Five)

* Big Swole & Red Velvet vs. Madi Wrenkowski & Nyla Rose (w/Vickie Guerrero)

* Chuck Taylor (w/Trent) vs. Rey Fenix (w/Penta El Zero Miedo)