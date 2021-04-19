Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of AEW Dark: Elevation, which airs every Monday at 7 PM EST on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to give your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

* Kenny Omega, Konosuke Takeshita & MT Nakamura vs. Matt & Mike Sydal & Danny Limelight.

* Britt Baker in action.

* Private Party vs. Alex Reynolds and Colt Cabana

* Orange Cassidy vs. Prince Kai.

* Thunder Rosa vs. Shawna Reed.

* The Best Friends vs. Hayden Backlund and Kit Sackett.

* Nyla Rose and Madi Wrenkowski vs. Leyla Hirsch and Ryo Mizunami.

* Hangman Page vs. Spencer Slade.

* Abadon vs. Skye Blue.

* Brian Cage and Ricky Starks vs. Mike Magnum and Stone Rockwell.

* Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page vs. Dean Alexander and Carlie Bravo

* Austin Gunn vs Aaron Solow.

* Jurassic Express vs. Midas Black and Jay Lyon

