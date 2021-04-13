Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s recap of AEW Dark, which airs every Tuesday at 7 PM EST on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to give your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

* Britt Baker vs. Shawna Reed

* Madi Wrenkowski vs. KiLynn King

* Nyla Rose vs. Leila Grey

* Lance Archer vs. Cole Karter

* Colt Cabana vs. Jake Manning

* Ryan Nemeth vs. Alex Reynolds

* Aaron Solow vs. Fuego del Sol

* Matt Sydal vs. Luther

* Matt Hardy vs. Ken Broadway

* Red Velvet and Big Swole vs. Amber Nova and Queen Aminata

* The Dark Order’s Evil Uno and Stu Grayson vs. Vary Morales and Spencer Slade

* The Dark Order’s 5 and 10 vs. Hayden Backlund and Kit Sackett

* SCU vs. Jay Lyon and Midas Black

* Varsity Blonds vs. Prince Kai and Will Allday

* Team Taz’s Brian Cage and Ricky Starks vs. Carlie Bravo and Dean Alexander

* The Gunn Club’s Austin, Colten and Billy Gunn vs. Stone Rockwell, Mike Magnum and Andrew Palace