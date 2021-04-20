Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s recap of AEW Dark, which airs every Tuesday at 7 PM EST on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to give your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

* Max Caster (w/ Anthony Bowens) vs. Alan “5” Angels (w/ Dark Order)

* PAC (w/ The Lucha Bros.) vs. Dean Alexander

* Big Swole & KiLynn King (w/ Red Velvet) vs. The MK Twins (Ashley & Steff)

* Sonny Kiss vs. Jake Manning

* Fuego Del Sol vs. Dante Martin

* Diamante vs Queen Aminata

* Billy Gunn (w/ Austin & Colten Gunn) vs. Andrew Palace

* Ryzin & John Skyler vs. SCU (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian)

* Jay Lyon, Midas Black, & Ken Broadway vs. Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, & 10) (w/ -1)

* Baron Black vs. Powerhouse Hobbs (w/ Hook)

* Hayden Backlund & Kit Sackett vs. Varsity Blondes (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison)

* The Butcher & The Blade (w/ HFO) vs. Brick Aldridge & Cole Carter

* Joey Janela (w/ Sonny Kiss) vs. Will Allday