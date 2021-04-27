Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s recap of AEW Dark, which airs every Tuesday at 7 PM EST on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to give your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

* Brian Cage (w/Hook) vs. Marty Casaus

* Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray vs. SCU (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian)

* KiLynn King vs. Dani Jordyn

* Andrew Palace vs. Dante Martin

* Matt Sydal & Mike Sydal vs. Aaron Frye & David Ali

* Renee Michelle vs. Leyla Hirsch

* D3 & Fuego Del Sol vs. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster)

* Duke Davis & Ganon Jones vs. The Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison)

* Penelope Ford (w/Kip Sabian) vs. Ashley D’Amboise

* Lee Johnson vs. Will Allday

* Diamante vs. Raychell Rose

* Lance Archer (w/Jake Roberts) vs. Jake St. Patrick

* Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) & The Blade (w/Matt Hardy) vs. The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson & 10)

* Cole Karter vs. Colt Cabana