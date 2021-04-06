Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s recap of AEW Dark, which airs every Tuesday at 7 PM EST on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to give your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

– Excalibur and Taz welcome us in to another packed episode of Dark. Taz is excited for Team Taz back in action for a second week in a row on Dark.

Chandler Hopkins, Jake St. Patrick & Sage Scott vs. Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno & Stu Grayson)

Big brawl breaks out. Scott and St. Patrick miss on their punches and are taken out by Uno and Reynolds. Grayson lights up Hopkins. Hopkins gaining momentum after Reynolds tags in, but Reynolds takes back control for Dark Order as Dark Order unleash their combo offense on Hopkins. Hopkins hangs Grayson on the ropes and tags in Scott who fires in a flurry of strikes on Grayson.

St. Patrick tags in and continues the pressure. Sliding back elbow only gives St. Patrick a two count. Grayson catches St. Patrick with a huge Uranagi. Uno and Hopkins tags in, and Uno takes down Hopkins and takes out Scott. Assisted elbow drop from Grayson then a pop up knee from Reynolds who is now legal. Fisherman’s small package driver from Reynolds for the win.

Winners: Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno & Stu Grayson)