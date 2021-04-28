Welcome to Wrestling Inc.’s live coverage of AEW Dynamite, beginning at 8 pm ET. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

Hangman Page vs. FTW Champion Brian Cage

Brian Cage and the rest of Team Taz with the gang attack during Page’s entrance. Taz is on commentary. Dark Order runs out and clears away Team Taz. Cage with a powerbomb on the ramp. Cage tosses Page into the ring and stomps away at his opponent in the corner. Cage with more big strike, body lock belly-to-belly suplex.

A powerbomb on the ramp before the bell! Will #HangmanPage be able to continue? Tune into #AEWDynamite Now on TNT! pic.twitter.com/1nwYfUWN6f — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 29, 2021

Cage with a big release german suplex, cover, two. The two are out on the floor, Page gets launched into the barricade, then takes a side suplex on the apron. Cage beats Page up some more, tosses him in the ring, pin, two-count. Page on the apron, hits Cage with a boot, but then takes a thrust kick and a deadlift suplex from the second rope, cover, two.

Powerbomb ➡️ Buckle Bomb ➡️ Drill Claw leads @MrGMSI_BCage to a WIN over #1 Ranked @theAdamPage on #AEWDynamite Watch Dynamite Now on TNT! pic.twitter.com/D5WXtuMMly — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 29, 2021

Cage out on the floor, Page tries for a splash, gets caught in midair. Cage looks to jam him in to the ring post, Page slips out and shoves Cage into the ring post. Page with a huge moonsault down on Cage. Back in the ring, Cage with a buckle bomb, and hits drill claw, cover, 1-2-3!

Winner: Brian Cage via Pinfall

– Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Good Brothers, and Don Callis hanging out in a limo. Callis celebrates Omega’s big title win. Omega says he’s feeling great, but also kind of a pissed off. Omega says he didn’t appreciate what Kingston and Moxley did to their private trailer when they drove a truck into it. Omega says they will not be brought down a notch, wherever they go, the gold and money follows. Omega says he’s not afraid of what happened last week! A horn suddenly blares and everyone freaks out. MT Nakazawa is sitting in the driver’s seat and mistakenly beeped the horn. Omega says they want a fight, they will give him one. Omega continues if Eddie Kingston wants to get to them, he’s gotta go through Nakazawa first!

The Young Bucks with Don Callis vs. Matt and Mike Sydal (Title Eliminator Match)

Callis heads over to commentary. Matt. and Mike get things going with Matt J. having a tough time. Both guys tag out and Matt works over Nick. Mike gets tagged in drop toe hold/dropkick combo. Stereo dropkicks by the Sydal brothers. Mike gets sent into the corner, but hits a clothesline on Nick. Matt jumps in with a superkick on Mike and a clothesline on Matt. Matt does some strutting around the ring and hits a low dropkick on Mike.