* Jon Moxley and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers with Don Callis

* The Bunny with Matt Hardy, The Blade, and The Butcher vs. Tay Conti with Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, 10, and -1

* Darby Allin (c) vs. JD Drake (AEW TNT Championship)

* Inner Circle to speak

* Jurassic Express vs. Bear Country

* Hangman Page vs. Max Caster with Anthony Bowens

* Mike Tyson returns to AEW