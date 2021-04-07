Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.
Below is the current lineup:
* Jon Moxley and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers with Don Callis
* The Bunny with Matt Hardy, The Blade, and The Butcher vs. Tay Conti with Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, 10, and -1
* Darby Allin (c) vs. JD Drake (AEW TNT Championship)
* Inner Circle to speak
* Jurassic Express vs. Bear Country
* Hangman Page vs. Max Caster with Anthony Bowens
* Mike Tyson returns to AEW