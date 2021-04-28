Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* Darby Allin (c) vs. 10 (AEW TNT Championship)

* The Pinnacle and Inner Circle parley

* Hangman Page vs. FTW Champion Brian Cage with Taz and Ricky Starks

* Penta El Zero Miedo with Alex Abrahantes vs. Orange Cassidy with Trent

* Kris Statlander with Orange Cassidy vs. Penelope Ford with Kip Sabian

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. Matt and Mike Sydal (Title Eliminator Match)

* The Nightmare Family (Billy Gunn, Dustin Rhodes, and Lee Johnson) vs. The Factory (QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto, and Aaron Solow with Anthony Ogogo)