Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* Tony Schiavone interviews The Inner Circle

* Jim Ross interviews The Pinnacle

* AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defends against Jungle Boy

* AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida defends against Tay Conti

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Christian Cage

* Hangman Page (11-match win streak, 7 straight singles wins) vs. Ricky Starks (10 straight singles wins, 9-1 in last 10 overall)

* Trent vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

* QT Marshall (with The Nightmare Factory) vs. Billy Gunn (with The Gunn Club)