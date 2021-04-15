Former English boxing Olympian Anthony Ogogo made his in-ring debut on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. He defeated Cole Karter in a quick match, putting his opponent down with a strong punch to the midsection. The referee ended up calling for the bell to stop the match.

Ogogo is currently a member of QT Marshall’s stable (along with Aaron Solow and Nick Comoroto) after the group split away from The Nightmare Family.

Be sure to follow our live coverage of today’s show!

You can check out highlights from the match in the images below: