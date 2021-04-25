The AEW official Twitter account retweeted a clip from last year’s AEW Revolution PPV, which featured then AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. The Young Bucks.

The 30 minute battle was universally praised by fans and critics, receiving numerous awards, and even being called one of the best tag matches of all-time.

AEW’s Twitter commented on the clip, “The greatest tag team match of all-time.” This, of course, brought in numerous comparisons to other classic tag matches throughout the years in pro wrestling.

FTR’s Dax Harwood didn’t seem to agree to the claim, responding to the AEW account, “Lol. Toronto says hello.” This is in reference to the NXT TakeOver: Toronto in 2016.

DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) defeated The Revival (Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson) in a best two-out-of-three falls match to win the NXT Tag Team Championship. This match is also considered one of the best ever among fans and also received “Match of the Year” from WWE.com.