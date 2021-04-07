AEW will premiere their new Outside The Ring series on YouTube this Friday.

The weekly show will be hosted by Lexy Nair, who also does some backstage interviewing for AEW and hosting the Control Center videos.

Outside The Ring will be released at 9am ET each Friday morning.

As seen in the teaser clip below, Abadon will be the featured star for the premiere episode of Outside The Ring. This will be Abadon’s first sitdown interview since joining AEW.

Stay tuned for more. You can see the related tweets below:

#OutsideTheRing hosted by @LexyNair premieres this Friday, April 10 at 9am Est on @AEW's @YouTube channel – https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11 Her guest this week will be @abadon_AEW, in Abadon's 1st sit down interview since joining AEW. pic.twitter.com/twhi2T5FrK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2021

“We want you to interview Abadon” …they said

“It will be fun” …they said

😳😳😳 https://t.co/gcEiiS5ZZr — Lexy Nair (@LexyNair) April 7, 2021