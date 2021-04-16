Aleister Black has posted a new cryptic vignette that has social media speculating on his rumored WWE return.

Black started posting a series of “Black Arts” vignettes to Instagram in early 2020, usually to build to his WWE feuds and storylines. The latest vignette is labeled, “Black Arts part 8. Chapter 0: forgive me, father.”

A few of the vignettes have been posted since Black last appeared on WWE TV in October, but this one could have some significance as it was reported earlier this week that WWE is planning for Black’s return. The report noted that WWE recently began filming promos for Black’s return, and that the promos were loosely based on his childhood. No other details were revealed, but it’s expected that new WWE vignettes for Black will start airing on RAW or SmackDown soon.

Regarding the new vignette that Black has created, it features various clips from some of Black’s matches. He then makes a statement.

“Forgive me Father, for I have sinned,” Black says. “It’s been four years since my last confession. Four years of perpetuating this lie about who I am and who I am not. But I seem to have stumbled into your woods once again, and this time I will heed the call. It is time to cull the herd.”

Black has not wrestled since losing the No DQ match to Kevin Owens on the October 12, 2020 RAW show. He was drafted to SmackDown that same night but has not been seen since.

Stay tuned for more on Black’s WWE status. You can see his latest Instagram vignette below: