Former WWE Superstar Andrade has fired back at critics of Charlotte Flair, who recently speculated that his fiancé was taking time off from WWE to get cosmetic surgery.

Andrade posted a few pictures of Charlotte “without filters and without makeup” and wrote the following caption:

“workout, diet, facials. I show them without filters and without makeup what my fiancé @MsCharlotteWWE looks like and for all those people who comment that she has 1000000 surgeries ( just one) . Please stop talking s--t. @davemeltzerWON.”

Andrade seemed to have specifically addressed Dave Meltzer, who reportedly made comments about Flair getting cosmetic surgery on The Wrestling Observer Radio.

As reported earlier, Flair is currently off WWE TV to have some dental work done. This is why Flair was suspended – in storyline – after she brutally attacked RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley and Asuka this past Monday on RAW.

See below for Andrade’s tweet: