Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio will face Andrade at a pro wrestling event in McAllen, Texas on July 31.

Del Ro confirmed the news during a recent interview with Super Luchas.

He said, “For the first time they are going to see what people on the Internet have been asking for, for a long time – Andrade against Alberto del Rio. I don’t think we have ever seen a poster of such magnitude featuring two Mexican stars in Texas.”

Del Rio also confirmed that Nación Lucha Libre, the promotion co-founded by him and Chavo Guerrero Jr., will be reopening this year after shutting down last January.

The July 31 event will also feature former WWE Superstars Kalisto, Primo and Epico.

Del Rio, who faces aggravated kidnapping and sexual assault charges for an incident with a woman last October, was supposed to stand trial in San Antonio earlier this year. However, the trial has been pushed to May 3.