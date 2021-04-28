It looks like Arash Markazi is taking on more of a role with WWE NXT moving forward.

Last night’s NXT episode saw Markazi conduct a poolside interview with Adam Cole, which was Cole’s first appearance since losing the Unsanctioned Match to Kyle O’Reilly at the recent “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event. The interview saw Cole tease a showdown with NXT Champion Karrion Kross, but it was also teased that he has another match with O’Reilly coming. This was Markazi’s second NXT appearance as he worked the recent Takeover Kickoff pre-shows.

Markazi, a former Los Angeles Times, ESPN and Sports Illustrated columnist, took to Twitter earlier in the day and stated that the interview was filmed then. He also said he can’t wait to do more interviews like the one with Cole.

“I grew up watching my favorite @WWE superstars sit down for candid one-on-one interviews away from the ring similar to the one I did today poolside with @AdamColePro. I can’t wait to do more interviews like this in the future with #WWENXT,” he wrote.

Markazi tweeted after the show and talked about growing up as a WWE fan.

“I grew up a WWE fan. I would watch every pay-per-view and my dad would drive me to house shows at the L.A. Sports Arena and even drove me to Las Vegas so I could be at WrestleMania IX. Tonight was a dream come true for me. I can’t wait to do it again soon,” he wrote.

As seen in the video below, Markazi spoke with McKenzie Mitchell after NXT and was asked about his background. He talked about working for the LA Times and ESPN, and commented on why he’s in NXT now – to conduct interviews with the Superstars.

“Well I was most recently at ESPN and the Los Angeles Times,” Markazi said. “I’m based in Los Angeles, and we had a good run recently with the Lakers and the Dodgers. I’ve had the privilege over the last 20 years of talking to Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Vin Scully, and Joe Montana.

“I really got the chance to sit down with these individuals and get to know who they are, and that’s why I’m here – I want to sit down with these Superstars and find out who they are, and really get behind the people that you see inside the ring, I want to sit down with them and find out what they’re really all about.”

Mitchell then asked Markazi what it means for him to be in NXT and interview the Superstars.

“This is a dream come true,” Markazi said. “When I look back at all the events that I’ve covered – Super Bowls, NBA Finals, World Series… this is what I love to do. I love NXT, I love the programming. So, getting a chance to sit down in front of these Superstars, this is an absolute dream.”

The interview ended with Mitchell welcoming Markazi to NXT, and he thanked her.

Stay tuned for more on Markazi and NXT. You can see the related videos and tweets below, including Markazi’s “How It Started” tweet that shows him at WrestleMania 9 and working the Takeover Kickoff, and a post he re-tweeted from WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik:

