On a recent episode of the ARN Podcast, Arn Anderson covered WWE Payback 2016 headlined by AJ Styles vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Championship. This show took place one month after WrestleMania 32, where Reigns defeated Triple H for the title.

The show also featured a fight between the McMahon family for the ability to run Monday Night RAW. Vince McMahon came out and announced both Stephanie and Shane would share the lead of RAW, but during his promo, the Chairman made a comment that was very striking. Vince said that he doesn’t listen to anybody but himself while the Chicago crowd was chanting for CM Punk. Anderson said Vince saying that is the most truthful and legitimate thing he’s ever said.

“[Vince’s statement], they should post on top of the titantron,” Anderson said. “That is company policy. That is the most truthful statement ever made. Proves my point.”

Continuing to speak about the show, Anderson said AJ Styles deserved to be pushed more during his first year with the company. Arn said the reason AJ wasn’t had to do with his size and the fact he wasn’t a product of WWE and that he was made elsewhere.

“He didn’t come through the WWE system,” Anderson said. “He’s not a product of WWE, he’s a star that was a star everywhere else in the world that he went. If he would’ve walked in the door and looked like Braun Strowman but he could work like AJ, don’t you think he would’ve got the full Brock Lesnar push? So it is about what does he weigh? His height, oh he came from that other show.

“All of those things that you put on a guy that don’t matter. There ain’t one soul in the world today if you asked them ‘Hey, what do you think about AJ Styles?’ You think any wrestling fan or anybody that’s going to watch the show or buy a ticket goes ‘How tall is he?’ No, they go ‘Jesus christ, he’s special,’ cause he is.”

