It was reported that the original finish of the Randy Orton vs. The Fiend match at WrestleMania 37 had The Fiend coming out with a win. However, plans changed to where Alexa Bliss distracted The Fiend allowing Orton to win.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that as many as four WrestleMania matches were either changed or finalized. The Orton vs. The Fiend match was reportedly changed on Sunday hours before the show.

It has also been reported that Sheamus winning the U.S. Title was the best way to get the title off Riddle. There has been no confirmation yet as to what other plans have been altered or finalized at the last minute.

On last night’s episode of RAW, Bliss introduced a new companion, and Bray Wyatt teased a change to The Firefly Fun House. Orton also moved on to the WWE Title picture competing in a triple threat match in the main event. Drew McIntyre won the match and will move on to face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania Backlash. The Feidn