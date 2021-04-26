New details have been revealed on recent creative changes for the WWE RAW brand.

It was recently reported how WWE made a late change to WrestleMania 37 plans that saw Sheamus win the WWE United States Title from Riddle. Original plans called for Riddle to retain but the finish was changed in favor of tentatively continuing the Riddle vs. Sheamus feud, with speculation on a rematch happening at WrestleMania Backlash on May 16.

The plan to continue Riddle vs. Sheamus was apparently nixed by the next night as Sheamus hasn’t wrestled on the last two RAW shows, and Riddle has entered into a short-term program with Randy Orton. Last week’s RAW did see Sheamus beat down Humberto Carrillo and tease an Open Challenge for the future. Fightful Select adds that Orton was scheduled for a program with Braun Strowman, which was clear by their first-ever singles match being nixed from last week’s RAW.

It was clear that Orton vs. Strowman was nixed on the day of the show last week. WWE ended up going with Strowman and Drew McIntyre vs. T-BAR and MACE. It was noted that before Strowman vs. Orton was nixed, there were no immediate plans for the Strowman and McIntyre vs. T-BAR and MACE feud that we’re seeing now.

Sources within WWE report that Orton was in favor of working with Riddle, and that led to the changes being made.

T-BAR and MACE defeated McIntyre and Strowman by DQ last Monday night, but they will get another chance as the rematch has been announced for tonight’s RAW. There is no word on what WWE has planned for Orton and Riddle on tonight’s show, but there should be a follow-up to last week’s upset win by Riddle.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.