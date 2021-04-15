General feedback on WrestleMania 37 from within WWE appears to be positive.

It was reported today by @Wrestlevotes that most people within the company have positive things to say about the week. Besides the weather issues, everything else went smooth.

The two-day event was seen as a success internally, but plans are still for WrestleMania 38 to be a one-night event.

WrestleMania 38 is currently scheduled for April 3, 2022 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, which is the Dallas area. You can see the new WrestleMania 38 teaser with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin below: