Army of the Dead starring Batista (Dave Bautista) is out in select theaters on May 14 and on Netflix May 21.

The film is set following a zombie outbreak that has left Las Vegas in shambles. Batista plays Scott Ward — a former zombie war hero — who is made a lucrative offer to break into a zombie-infested quarantine zone to retrieve $200 million before the city is nuked by the government.

Below is the official trailer and synopsis of the film: