Former SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley spoke with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT ahead of WrestleMania 37. Currently, Bayley does not have a match at WrestleMania, and she was asked what she was doing at WrestleMania.

“I cannot give you an honest answer, dude,” Bayley admitted “I don’t know. I’m sorry guys, it just didn’t happen.”

The news comes as a surprise to many fans especially after her run as SmackDown Women’s Champion that earned her the number one spot on PWI’s Top 100. She was then asked if something could be added later on.

“Even if there was something, I don’t know if I would tell you guys to spoil it,” Bayley noted. “But yeah, it’s OK. I’ll be here for a long time. I might just jump the barricade and steal my own moment if they won’t give me one. I’ll just steal it.”

Bayley explained that she has pitched ideas for WrestleMania. She discussed the process and how it has gotten easier over the past year.

“I’ve pitched for stuff for this past WrestleMania just because there has been so many instances this past year where the pitches have gone through and it becomes easier to talk to certain people,” Bayley said. “My brain actually started working developing the more experienced I got [laughs]. So yeah, there’s always ideas like that. I don’t know how it goes for other people, but it’s definitely open.”

There are only a total of four women’s matches across the two nights of WrestleMania. Bayley said that she would like to have a non-title match but looked at the brighter side of the situation.

“I would have loved to have had a non-title match at WrestleMania,” Bayley stated. “Just a grudge type of match. Something that meant, not more than a title, but was a little deeper than a title. But, there’s always next year. I’m just so happy that more women are going to be represented and I know the two title matches are going to be killer so we can’t really be bummed out about it, we got to look at the bright side I guess.”

Bayley’s last match was on February 19. She confirmed that she is not dealing with injuries right now.

“Oh yeah, I’m fine,” Bayley assured. “I’m not the person to ask [why I’m not being used], buddy!”

