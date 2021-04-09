There has been talk of Becky Lynch making her return at WrestleMania 37 this weekend.

One of the topics of discussion going into The Grandest Stage of Them All is how Bayley has not been announced for a match. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there was talk of adding a Bayley talk show segment to WrestleMania, and having Lynch return during that segment.

The idea that was discussed would have Lynch drive a large truck in to interrupt the segment, making her big return to the company. There is no word yet on if this segment was actually booked for the show.

You may remember how Lynch arrived to RAW at the WWE Performance Center in her own custom semi-trailer truck, minus the trailer, back in March 2020. The original plan then was for the truck to be used in Lynch’s WrestleMania 36 entrance, and at WrestleMania 36 Axxess, but the plan was nixed due to plans changing because of the COVID-19 pandemic. There’s no word on if that same truck could be used this weekend at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

As noted earlier this week, WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan revealed that both Lynch and Ronda Rousey will be returning to WWE in the near future.

Lynch has been out of action since right after retaining the title over current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36 in 2020, due to her first pregnancy. She and Seth Rollins welcomed their first child together in December, a baby girl.

Stay tuned for more on Lynch’s WWE return and Bayley’s WrestleMania status. For those who missed it, below are photos of Becky’s truck from last year: