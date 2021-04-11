Former WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has once again trolled WWE fans ahead of Night Two of WrestleMania 37.

Soon after Night One of the event went off the air, she congratulated Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks for making history – but not before fueling speculation of her possible return on Sunday.

She wrote the following:

Nothing

Is

Guaranteed

Here

Tonight

Tomorrow

What’s next

Over

The cryptic message was followed by, “Just kidding! Congratulations @SashaBanksWWE and @BiancaBelairWWE . Way to make history.”

As noted earlier, Lynch posted a similar message on Instagram on Friday, teasing a possible comeback on Night One of WrestleMania 37.

