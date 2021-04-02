WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix took to Twitter to write about how it’s almost been two years since she became a commentator on NXT.

She wrote, “Almost 2 years as one of the voices of @WWENXT …During my tenure, I’ve competed in the Royal Rumble, done live remote announcing, homeschooled, and even ate an RKO. BUT most importantly I finally feel confident at the desk. Thank you @VicJosephWWE @StuBennett @TomPhillipsWWE”

Fellow NXT commentator Wade Barrett (Stu Bennett) replied to her tweet, writing how it’s been a pleasure “dueling” with her every week and he will see her next week at NXT “Takeover: Stand & Deliver.”

The two-night event is on April 7 and April 8. Night One will be on USA Network, Peacock, and the WWE Network. Night Two will be available on Peacock and the WWE Network.

Wade’s full tweet was the following, “Congrats, it is a pleasure dueling with you every week, Beth! Keep kicking ass & I’ll see you next week at #NXTTakeOver Stand & Deliver”

Renee Paquette and WWE’s The Bump host Matt Camp also congratulated the former WWE Women’s Champion.

