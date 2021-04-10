– Below is a clip of WrestleMania Diary with Bianca Belair, who will main event WrestleMania 37 (Night One) against WWE Women’s SmackDown Champion Sasha Banks. Belair was asked how she was feeling before tonight’s match.

“I’m nervous, I’m anxious, and I’m trying to figure out how I feel right now,” Belair laughed. “I felt like it was yesterday when I won the Royal Rumble and this time just flew by, and now I’m here. I live by the motto, ‘Stay ready, so you don’t have to get ready.’ But this is WrestleMania, this is me going up against Sasha Banks, who is The Boss, The Standard, and The Blueprint. You have to prepare somehow, some way on the grandest stage of them all. So, I’m nervous, this is a big moment.”

– Below is a WWE livestream featuring numerous WrestleMania matches of the 2000s, featuring The Rock Eddie Guerrero, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, and others.

– WWE posted the 25 best WrestleMania Instagram photos of the week. The collection included: Naomi, Lana, Dana Brooke, Bayley, and WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly.