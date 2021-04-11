Bianca Belair is your new WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion.
The main event of tonight’s WrestleMania 37 Night One show saw Belair capture the title from Sasha Banks.
This is Belair’s first title reign in WWE. Banks won the title back on October 25 at Hell In a Cell, by defeating Bayley.
Belair celebrated her big win as WrestleMania 37 Night One went off the air. Her family was shown at ringside celebrating the win as well. As seen in the tweet below, Belair’s husband Montez Ford of The Street Profits entered the ring to celebrate with her.
Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots from tonight’s main event at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL:
