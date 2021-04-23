SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is set to make her first title defense at the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view.

WWE has just announced that Bayley will challenge Belair at WrestleMania Backlash.

It was believed that Sasha Banks would get a rematch at Belair following the title change at WrestleMania 37. A confrontation between Banks and Belair was nixed from last week’s post-WrestleMania edition of SmackDown, but the feud did continue. It was believed that Banks and Belair would further that feud on tonight’s SmackDown.

It remains to be seen if Bayley will be getting involved in the Banks vs. Belair feud to make it a three-way storyline, or if this is just a singles feud for Bayley. There was a lot of talk about how Bayley had a strong year, only to be left off the WrestleMania 37 card. She did have brief comedy segments on Night One and Night Two of The Grandest Stage of Them All, but she was taken out by WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins on Night Two.

The first-ever WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view will take place on May 16 from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. Below is the updated card:

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)