WWE has announced a big change to the WWE Title match at the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view.

Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will now be a Triple Threat with Braun Strowman.

Strowman was added to the match after tonight’s RAW main event. The issues between Strowman and McIntyre continued earlier in the show as they lost to T-BAR and MACE by count out, in a rematch of last week’s disqualification loss. Things got physical between McIntyre and Strowman, which led to McIntyre demanding a singles match with Pearce. Pearce made the match, but Strowman later confronted him and asked to be put in the WrestleMania Backlash match if he could beat McIntyre.

Strowman ended up defeating McIntyre in tonight’s RAW main event, which saw interference by Lashley, MVP, T-BAR and MACE.

The first-ever WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view will take place on May 16 from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. Below is the updated card:

Triple Threat for the WWE Title

Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)