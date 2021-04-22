WWE NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray is celebrating a big milestone in her title reign.

Today marks day 600 of KLR’s reign as champion. She took to Twitter to mark the milestone.

“600 days. Wanna fight about it? #FOREVERCHAMPION #NXTUK #WWE #WWEUK @WWE #NXT #WWENXT,” she wrote.

KLR became the fourth NXT UK Women’s Champion in history back on August 31, 2019 after defeating Toni Storm at the “Takeover: Cardiff” event.

Ray’s last title defense came on March 4 when she retained over Meiko Satomura. Before that she retained over Jinny on January 21, over Isla Dawn on December 17, over Piper Niven in a Falls Count Anywhere match on November 19, over Niven in a regular match on September 24, which was her first defense after NXT UK re-started from the six month hiatus they were forced to take due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There’s no word yet on who KLR will defend against next, but she has potential challengers in Dawn, Jinny, Emilia McKenzie, Dani Luna, and even Niven again. Satomura is now feuding with Aoife Valkyrie, but they could also end up challenging KLR.

Stay tuned for more on Ray and her title reign. You can see her full tweet below: