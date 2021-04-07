AEW star Chris Jericho has been announced as the special guest for WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions Podcast on the WWE Network on Peacock. Jericho’s appearance on the show will mark the first time he returns to WWE programming in nearly three years and the show will appear directly after Night 2 of WrestleMania 37.

On the latest episode of The Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T spoke about Jericho appearing on the podcast, saying it’s not as big a deal as people are making it. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer said he doesn’t believe this will spark a sudden relationship between AEW and WWE and that it’s just a one off.

“I don’t think this is a moment like people think it is,” Booker said. “As far as all of a sudden we’re going to have more cross promotion between AEW and WWE, I don’t think that’s what that is at all. Stone Cold Steve Austin, just by the way he roles and has a controversial guest like Y2J is just good for business.

As far as how the idea came about, Austin said he contacted Vince McMahon to get the okay, which he received. Booker continued to note that there are many questions people want answered by Jericho including how AEW came about.

“Even to know exactly what the other side is doing,” Booker said. “How’d [AEW] come about? I know a lot of people want to know that and who better to get it from than the horse’s mouth, someone like Chris Jericho who’s going to straight shoot. Me personally, I don’t think there should be any ill will towards that. You know how they say ‘Keep your friends close, keep your enemies closer,’ so for me, I think it’s cool.

“A lot of people want to know what’s going on with AEW right now as far as the structure of it, storylines, how did [AEW] come about, a lot of the angles they create. A lot of people want to know that kind of stuff and if Chris Jericho can answer those questions, me personally, I think it’s good.”

Austin explained how the interview came about to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, saying Jericho called him and they started talking about having the podcast together. Booker also said he can’t wait to see what Jericho has to say about deciding to leave WWE three years ago.

“I think everybody is going to be wondering what Chris Jericho is going to say,” Booker said. “What is he going to say about his past dealings in WWE, why did he leave, was he bitter? Does he have heat with anybody? Who does Chris Jericho have heat with? I’m sure it’s going to be a straight shoot, a straightforward interview, can’t wait.”

