This week on WWE’s The Bump, former NFL nose tackle and current WWE Superstar/co-host of the A&E series WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, AJ Francis, and the two-time WWE Hall of Famer, Booker T, joined in on the conversation to promote the new show premiering this Sunday, while also advertising Booker T’s upcoming documentary episode on Biography: WWE Legends. Having seen his episode before its air date on May 9, Booker T expressed his thoughts on his upcoming documentary piece.

“You know, the career part was really, really good. You know, the earlier part of my life,” Booker T stated while trying to piece together his reactions from watching his documentary episode. “We got a chance to watch it at one of the theaters here in Houston last week. My wife, you know, she cried a little bit. My daughter, she cried a little bit.

“But you know, life is about choices and decisions. I made it through that part and got into the wrestling business, and I had a historic career. It’s a story that tells anyone that’s walking through any bad times or hard times that if Booker T did it, I can do it, too. I just gotta strap my boots on tight and go to work. It’s an awesome, awesome story. At the end of the day, fans will walk away with a moment and feel something and say, ‘Man, let me go to work!'”

Next, the panel spoke about the epic matchup this past Saturday at WrestleMania 37 that saw well-renowned rapper Bad Bunny and Damian Priest join forces against The Miz and John Morrison. Booker T couldn’t help but sing Bad Bunny’s praises, while also revealing how amazed he was to see him pull off a Bunny Destroyer [Canadian Destroyer] so effortlessly.

“He put on some awesome entertainment. You could tell he was enjoying himself at the same time, and that’s what wrestling is,” Booker T noted on Bad Bunny’s WrestleMania match. “On another note, a young kid growing up in Puerto Rico probably never imagined in a million years that he would, you know, have a match at WrestleMania. But preparation is the only luck you’re ever gonna have, and Bad Bunny went out there, and he rocked it!”

But before he continued talking about the tag team match from Saturday, Booker T complimented Morrison for paying homage to him with a beautifully executed Spinaroonie. After making that statement, Booker T also applauded Morrison and The Miz for working so well with Bad Bunny and Priest. He wishes more wrestlers could be like the tenure veterans.

“John Morrison, you know, is very talented. He’s a great athlete as well. I give him a ’10,’ as far as the Spinaroonie goes,” Booker T complimented. “On another note, I’ve gotta give John Morrison and The Miz the ultimate ’10,’ as far as going out and being able to general that match and create something special.

“The Miz is a true soldier, as far as his game goes. That night with [Damian] Priest and Bad Bunny, those guys proved it, man. We need about 50 more guys like Miz and Morrison in the business to be ok.”

You can watch Booker T's full interview here.