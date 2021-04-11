During the latest episode of his podcast Something to Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke about WrestleMania 22 and the memorable match between Edge and Mick Foley. In the match, Edge and Foley put it all on the line, using barbed wire, thumbtacks and even lit a table on fire. Prichard talked about not being the biggest fan of the match, or any hardcore matches in general.

“Hated it,” Prichard said of the match. “Look, the spectacle and the amount of effort put into the performance by everyone involved was by far, no one can knock that. No one can say that wasn’t an unbelievable performance by every person involved. You know me, I’m not a fan of thumbtacks, f***ing fire? Not my cup of tea, not something that I’m a big fan of. You watch it sometimes and go ‘Holy sh**,’ I’m always concerned about the safety of the talent involved and watching it made me cringe all over again.

“When you talk about putting everything on the line, these guys put everything on the line and put their bodies through unbelievable punishment to put together a spectacle as one of those matches people will always bring up and recall. There’s sometimes as I get older, I appreciate it less.”

The match ended with Foley being speared through a flaming table by Edge and the Rated R-Superstar winning the match. Prichard discussed Edge and Foley’s reaction to the match. Prichard noted that Edge was a top guy even before the match, but it just solidified his spot even more.

“Foley and Edge both loved it,” Prichard said. “They were very happy with it and they should’ve been proud of it, they left their heart and soul out there.”

“I thought it was undeniable even before this. Edge had come into his own and doing this in some ways people talk about this as Edges moment, in some ways Edge did Mick just as much of a favour as anything. I think it was both [wrestlers getting over], this was a classic example of both being accomplished.”

