WWE WrestleMania 37 emanate next weekend from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida and is expected to have around 25,000 fans for the two night spectacle. The show will happen back to back nights on April 10th and 11th with a start time of 6 PM ET.

On a recent episode of Something to Wrestle, the current executive director of both RAW and SmackDown Bruce Prichard spoke about the lead up for WrestleMania 37. Prichard spoke about the reason seeing fans is what he’s most excited about seeing at this year’s Mania.

“I can hardly wait,” Prichard said. “You spend your entire life working for that reaction from an audience and that instantaneous reaction. You have a focus group every single night and that focus group hasn’t been there. So yeah, I’m excited, it will be a wonderful thing.”

WWE has never held a WrestleMania event outside of North America and only held two Manias outside of the United States. Prichard spoke about WWE not doing a WrestleMania outside of North America in the U.K., saying the reason is expense, travel and having to have the show at a later time.

“Expense,” Prichard said. “You got to get everybody over there, it’s quite expensive. You’ve got travel, you’ve got equipment, you’ve got technology. That expense, when you look at time change and everything else, [being] live is a big selling point for pay per views. If you’re doing something at noon on Sunday that you’re used to getting at 6 or 7 in the evening, there’s just going to be less buys in general. The cost is definitely a lot higher.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Something to Wrestle With Bruce Prichard with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.