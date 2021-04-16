WrestleMania has had many labels, including the Showcase of the Immortals and The Grandest Stage of Them All, but recently been referred to as WWE’s SuperBowl due to the large crowd. For reference, the last time WWE did not have a stadium show for WrestleMania was at WrestleMania 22 at Chicago’s Allstate Arena in 2006. This past Sunday’s with social distancing still had more than WrestleMania 22’s attendance on each night.

On the latest episode of Something to Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke about WWE moving from arenas to stadiums for the event, saying he could see them one day going back to work at Madison Square Garden. Prichard believes the only way WWE would ever go back to hosting a WrestleMania in an arena is if it were on a special anniversary show.

“Yeah I do,” Prichard replied, when asked if he could see WrestleMania in an arena again. “I could see it happening for a special [anniversary], WrestleMania 100 type thing. 75th anniversary, 50th anniversary in the [Madison Square] Garden. WrestleMania 4 I thought, wouldn’t it be cool to do 10 of these?”

At this year’s WWE Hall of Fame, longtime friend of Prichard’s, Eric Bischoff was inducted into the 2021 class. Bischoff spent much of his career as the face of WWE’s biggest rival during the Attitude Era in WCW. Prichard spoke highly of his friend and rival, saying his induction was overdue.

“Long overdue,” Prichard said. “Extremely happy for him. We took a very nice photo that day.”

At this year’s ceremony, WWE inducted last year’s class which included The Bellas Twins, The British Bulldog, JBL, Jushin Thunder Liger and the nWo. Along with Bischoff being inducted this year, Molly Holly, The Great Khali, Rob Van Dam and Kane all were honored in this year’s class.

