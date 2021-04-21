MLW superheavyweight Calvin Tankman was on a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily where he discussed his MLW World Heavyweight Title match against Jacob Fatu. Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman also asked Tankman about his possible alliance with Injustice.

“That was something that was kind of forged well before MLW even thought about signing either Myron [Reed] and myself. We’ve been close friends since [we were] six months into the business,” Tankman noted. “We were both working at IWA Mid-South when we were first breaking our teeth, and so we’ve kind of kept close to each other because Louisville and Indianapolis, that’s an hour-and-a-half drive. So we were always around each other. Always at shows together, always hanging out and so when my guy needed help, I’m the first one there.”

Injustice and CONTRA are currently at odds. However, Tankman has not formerly joined Injustice, and Hausman asked Tankman if he would consider joining Reed and Jordan Oliver.

“We’ll see for sure what happens, but they’re definitely two like-minded individuals,” Tankman stated. “Myron’s a dad too. Family-oriented and Jordan’s just a good dude to be around. Always fun but when it’s time to get to business, and it’s time to knuckle up and there’s a problem, [they’re] the first ones to have your back. If I was going to completely join a faction, that’s probably the one, but we’ll see what works best for both of us going here on out.”

Recently on MLW, Salina De La Renta has brought on Mil Muertes from the Aztec Temple. Muertes will be taking on Alex Hammerstone for the National Openweight Championship, and Tankman gave his thoughts on MLW bringing in “The Man of 1,000 Deaths”.

“The more the merrier. It’s one of those things where from day one, I talked about winning the World Heavyweight Title,” Tankman said. “The second thing I talked about is proving I’m one of the best when it comes to fighting in that squared circle. You bring in one of the best in the world, automatically my radar’s open. I want an opportunity to test myself against him.

“I’m excited that he’s here. I know Salina has been up to some other things behind the scenes, and as long as that doesn’t mess up me and my money, it’s none of my business, but I’d love to get an opportunity with Mil Muertes.”

Hausman then asked Tankman what other MLW talents he would like to step in the ring with. Tankman listed off a number of wrestlers, but he also mentioned a wrestler that he was supposed to wrestle at Black Label Pro for “SLAMILTON” that got cancelled due to COVID.

“We have Hammerstone, ACH definitely. Tom Lawlor,” Tankman stated. “You got King Mo, Low Ki. There’s so many guys that I have a tremendous amount of respect for that are top tier talented guys that I want to test myself with. [My match with ACH] was announced and cancelled for COVID. So that never got to happen.”

You can find Tankman every Wednesday night as part of MLW Fusion. For more information on how to watch please visit www.MLW.com! You can find the full audio and video from Tankman’s interview below: