During his victory over Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 37, Cesaro showed off his strength with an impressive UFO [Unidentified Flying Opponent] – a move that he “waited nine years” to perform.

In a recent chat with Metro.co.uk, Cesaro explained why he doesn’t use the UFO more often.

“I mean, I’ve waited nine years to do it [laughs],” Cesaro said. “I’m not going to do it again and again and again! It’s called UFO for a reason – you don’t see those every day, right?! It has to be special!”

The WrestleMania moment saw Cesaro spinning around in the middle of the ring hands-free, with Rollins draped over his shoulders as the crowd at Raymond James Stadium roared their approval.

Cesaro said he wanted to give fans a moment to remember.

“For me, it was really cool [to hear the crowd’s reaction]. That was one of those – ‘I’ll do it, I hope the fans will remember it and still like it.’ And they did. It’s very humbling and cool to see, so it made me proud.”

When reminded that the Rollins match was his first singles victory at WrestleMania, Cesaro said he always let his actions speak louder.

“To me, it was just my body of work,” Cesaro said “This is how I approach it, right? People say something negative about other people, they come out, they defend themselves. But to me, you have to let your actions do your talking. You have to show up to work every day, you have to work hard, you have to prove that they’re wrong and you have to just show them.

“Success doesn’t happen overnight, it takes a lot of work and if I can stand for that and inspire people to follow their dreams no matter what – it may take a while, but you can get there. I would love to be that.”

Cesaro has been rumored to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania Backlash. Reigns will defend his title against Daniel Bryan on this week’s SmackDown.

See below to watch a clip of Cesaro’s UFO at WrestleMania 37: