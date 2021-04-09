After a back and forth exchange since his return, Seth Rollins and Cesaro will meet their fate in a singles match on The Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania 37, this Saturday. This week on Oral Sessions, the “Swiss Superman” Cesaro came on to discuss some ideas he had for his fans who will be making their first live appearance in over a year. To utilize this moment of performing in front of an active crowd again, Cesaro thought, what better way to capitalize on this than by creating a new catchphrase that can be made into t-shirts and posters across the Raymond James Stadium.

“I had this idea the other day. You know, how people make the number shirts?” Cesaro began. “But this actually fits: ‘Cesaro 360 [Says] I Just Swung Your Ass.’ I want Cesaro 360 shirts and signs at WrestleMania. That would be awesome!”

Not only does he plan on executing his Cesaro 360 slogan this weekend, but he also plans on surprising fans with how many times he’ll swing the “SmackDown Savior” around during their main event matchup.

“Well, it’s WrestleMania 37. So, I’m going to put myself on the spot here and say it has to be 37,” Cesaro replied.

Despite not seeing his established Cesaro Section cheering him on in the crowd this past year, the “Swiss Sensation” admits while it affected his in-ring approach, he did the very best he could to entertain and present some sort of escapism to fans from afar. Now, he’ll get a chance to reinvent his career when he gets to witness thousands of energetic fans in the stands this weekend.

“It’s really hard without fans because to me, it’s such an integral part of what we do,” Cesaro mentioned on missing the presence of the fans throughout the pandemic. “It became really hard, but on the other hand, there’s a lot of people who want to be entertained – our fans, and for that, you go through with it and make it as good as you can. I felt like that’s what all of us tried [to do]. It’s like, ok, let’s try to provide some sort of escapism and a little bit of fun every week.”

Cesaro will face Rollins on Night One of WrestleMania 37 this Sunday. As always, Wrestling Inc. will have live coverage of the show, as well as the latest breaking news leading into the event.

