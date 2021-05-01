WWE has announced two segments for Monday’s RAW on the USA Network.

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has been announced for Monday’s show as he will address the change to his title defense at the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view on May 16.

This week’s RAW saw Braun Strowman defeat Drew McIntyre in the main event to earn a spot in the WWE Title match at Backlash, making it a Triple Threat with Strowman vs. McIntyre vs. Lashley. Lashley will speak on Monday to address his first title match since retaining over McIntyre at WrestleMania 37.

WWE is also teasing that there is more to come from Charlotte Flair and SmackDown official Sonya Deville, and that their new alliance may lead to Flair chasing RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley for her title.

This Monday’s RAW saw Deville bring Flair back from her storyline suspension. Flair went on to defeat Mandy Rose later in the show. Flair vs. Ripley or a Triple Threat with Flair vs. Asuka vs. Ripley has been rumored for WrestleMania Backlash, but not confirmed as of this writing. We should know more about the RAW Women’s Title chase after Monday’s RAW.

Stay tuned for more on Monday’s RAW. Below is a new promo for the show, along with the updated line-up:

* RAW Tag Team Champions Omos and AJ Styles make their first TV appearances since defeating The New Day at WrestleMania 37

* What’s next from Charlotte Flair and SmackDown official Sonya Deville, and will Flair go after RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley?

* WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will address Braun Strowman being added to the WrestleMania Backlash match to make it a Triple Threat with Drew McIntyre