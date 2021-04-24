As noted earlier, former WCW star and Chicago Bears Super Bowl Champion Steve “Mongo” McMichael has been diagnosed with ALS, better known as Lou Gerhig’s Disease.

McMichael’s friends have established a GoFundMe campaign, to help cover the mounting costs of his medical needs. AEW star Chris Jericho has donated $2,500 and is currently atop the list of donors.

The GoFundMe campaign has already raised nearly $75,000 out of the targeted $100,000.

McMichael is reportedly paralyzed from the shoulders down and his wife, Misty, feeds him and supports him with all hygiene needs. Though he is still able to walk, he will soon be fully confined to a wheelchair.