Chris Jericho name-dropped fellow AEW stars Sammy Guevara and Paul Wight (fka Big Show) during an extra clip just released from his Broken Skull Sessions interview with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, which premieres this Sunday on Peacock and the WWE Network.

The “List of Jericho” segment saw Austin name a category for Jericho to give his top 1 or 2 answers to. The list looks like this:

* Top Talkers: Austin and The Rock

* Favorite Opponents: Shawn Michaels and Kevin Owens

* Tag Team Partners: Big Show and Sammy Guevara

* Favorite WrestleMania Moment: WrestleMania 19 when he and Shawn Michaels stole the show

* Technical Wrestlers: Eddie Guerrero, Dean Malenko – the top of the top

* High Flyer: Rey Mysterio – by far

* Future WWE Hall of Famers: Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins.

Austin added Jericho the list of future WWE Hall of Famers.

Austin recently stated that no topics were off limits in the interview, but it remains to be seen if Jericho signing with AEW will be discussed. You can click here for his comments on how the interview happened, AEW boss Tony Khan and WWE boss Vince McMahon giving their approval, and more.

Stay tuned for more from Austin and Jericho. You can see the extra clip below: