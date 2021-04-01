AEW star Chris Jericho is giving 5 up & coming pro wrestlers the chance to learn from the legendary Lance Storm.

Storm announced back in late January that he would be offering Virtual Coaching, along with match review/breakdown, to pro wrestlers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The one-hour $125 Zoom call package would see Storm watch your match and send you his notes back. Storm and the wrestler then watch the match back together on Zoom, while discussing notes and taking questions.

In an update, Jericho took to Twitter this morning and announced that he is offering these virtual sessions with his longtime friend to five wrestlers from around the world. Jericho called on the wrestlers to send him a tweet explaining why they deserve the opportunity and how it will benefit their career.

“Im offering FIVE @LanceStorm Virtual Coaching Sessions to FIVE wrestlers worldwide. If u want to have Lance analyze one of your matches & give u tips on how to get better, send me a tweet explaining why U deserve this chance & how it will benefit ur career! Hashtag #JerichoAward,” Jericho tweeted.

Storm re-tweeted Jericho’s post and wrote, “Jericho with a great offer #JerichoAward”

You can see the full posts from Jericho and Storm below:

Im offering FIVE @LanceStorm Virtual Coaching Sessions to FIVE wrestlers worldwide. If u want to have Lance analyze one of your matches & give u tips on how to get better, send me a tweet explaining why U deserve this chance & how it will benefit ur career! Hashtag #JerichoAward — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) April 1, 2021