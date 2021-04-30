Former WWE Champion CM Punk might have interest in taking over as Creative Director for a wrestling promotion.

During a Twitter Q&A session on Thursday, Punk was asked if he’d take the offer if a wrestling promotion offered him a prominent backstage position.

In his response, Punk wrote: “I’d listen.”

Punk has dabbled in some comic book writing over the years. After writing the introduction for Marvel Comics’ 2012 crossover event Avengers vs. X-Men, Punk co-wrote Marvel Comics’ Thor Annual No. 1 in 2015. He also wrote a one-shot of Marvel’s Master of Kung Fu in 2017.

Punk hasn’t stepped foot inside a wrestling ring since the 2014 Royal Rumble match.

