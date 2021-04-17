Former WWE Champion CM Punk conducted a Q&A session with fans via Twitter on Friday.

When asked about a possible future match against released WWE Superstar Samoa Joe, Punk said “anything is possible.”

As noted earlier, Joe and Punk had a brief Twitter exchange after WWE released The Samoan Submission Machine on Thursday. Punk and Joe have a long history dating back to their days together in ROH.

During the Q&A, Punk was also asked a question by ROH star Danhausen, who wondered if he could borrow the Straight Edge Society mask to disguise himself as Punk on ROH TV.

When asked to pick the best promo in pro wrestling, Punk named AEW star Eddie Kingston.

See below for highlights from the Q&A session:

Anything is possible. — player/coach (@CMPunk) April 16, 2021

Eddie Kingston — player/coach (@CMPunk) April 16, 2021