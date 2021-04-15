Former WWE Champion CM Punk believes there are a lot of similarities between wrestling fans and horror movie buffs since both groups are constantly defending what they love.

While promoting his upcoming movie Jakob’s Wife, Punk explained why both fanbases will go to great lengths to protect what they are passionate about.

“Horror fans, as well as wrestling fans, will almost die on hills that they normally wouldn’t die on, meaning, ‘I discovered this wrestler first, I discovered this movie first’,” Punk told Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy.

“And you’re almost not allowed to like it because you weren’t in on the ground floor. Horror movie fans and wrestling fans really are so passionate that they hold what they love near and dear to their heart and they almost want to protect it.”

Punk elaborated on why this attitude doesn’t benefit either genre of entertainment.

“They should want everybody to like it – the more popular it is, the more eyeballs that are on it, the more content you probably get. But there is also the element of, I think the majority of people will view horror and wrestling as a lower brow entertainment, which, when it is done to the best of its ability, neither are.

“I think that keeps those fans on the defensive, you know they’re used to having to defend what they love because other people will constantly remind them of, ‘Oh, that’s fake,’ or ‘Oh, that’s just a bunch of blood and boobs’ or whatever.”

Jakob’s Wife will be released in select theaters, on-demand and digitally on Friday, April 16.